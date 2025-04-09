A Poet Trying To Sue Taylor Swift For $30 Million Complains She Can’t Find Her, And It Sounds More Like The Tortured Legal Paperwork Department

The past few years have been a bit of a whirlwind for Taylor Swift, and that’s saying a lot, given the totality of her career. From 2023 to 2024, the 35-year-old singer embarked upon The Eras Tour, making various stops around the world. It was around that span of time that Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship came to light. As Swift continues her personal and professional business, a poet is now seeking to file suit against her. That’s seemingly proving to be a challenge, though, as said plaintiff has been unable to serve her.

In 2024, Florida-based poet Kimberly Marasco filed suit against Taylor Swift and her eponymous production company over alleged copyright infringement. Marasco claimed Swift used material from her two poetry books in songs and music videos for multiple albums. The albums include The Tortured Poets Department, Midnights, Folklore and Lover. At the time, Marasco couldn’t locate and serve Swift – whose legal team denied the allegations – due to not being served in time, Swift was dropped from the suit while her company was not.

Kimberly Marasco filed a second copyright infringement suit against the “Willow” singer in February 2025. Songwriters Jack Antonoff and Aaron Desner were also named as defendants as were Republic Records and Universal Music Group, Inc. As of this writing, the songstress is the only defendant who’s yet to be served, and Marasco tells Newsweek that she’s run into “extreme difficulties” in trying to do that. Now, Marasco is seeking clarification from judge Aileen Cannon, who presided over the first suit, in regard to a deadline to serve.

What Marasco seems to describe is a situation that’s been tough for her. She claims the “Anti-Hero” singer has been able to avoid her due to “hiding” her residences via LLCs and trusts. In her brief, the Marasco laid out her current situation:

Plaintiff is concerned that tying all defendants' response deadlines to the service of Taylor Swift —who is particularly difficult to serve —may unduly delay the case and prejudice Plaintiff, especially if the service of the other four defendants is later contested.

Taylor Swift hasn’t been spotted out in public as much over the past several months, as reports indicate that she’s been keeping a relatively low profile since the conclusion of the Eras Tour. She and Travis Kelce haven’t even been seen as frequently, with sources alleging that they’re making efforts to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Much has also been said about the state of Swift and pal Blake Lively’s friendship, considering the latter is engaged in a legal battle of her own with Justin Baldoni. However, it’s been reported that the two ladies remain on good terms.

As for the other defendants in the case, their respective affidavits of service were submitted back in March. Kimberly Marasco is seeking a combined $30 million in damages between her two lawsuits. With Taylor Swift allegedly “taking it easy” right now and staying under the radar, it can’t be said whether Marasco will be successful in tracking her down to serve those papers.