How The Rock Showed His Gratitude After Being Honored By Critics

In his two-plus decade career in entertainment, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has done just about everything, and his transition from wrestling superstar to top box office draw has been emulated by many after him. The actor has also also become known for speaking out against any wrongdoing within and outside of Hollywood. When it was recently announced that Dwayne Johnson would be honored by the Hollywood Critics Association with the Trailblazer Award, he took to Instagram to show his appreciation. He thanked the organization for selecting him: