How The Rock Showed His Gratitude After Being Honored By Critics

When it comes to Hollywood careers, few have been bigger in the past decade than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Consistent blockbuster hits have made Johnson one of Hollywood’s most reliable film stars. While many have praised the actor for his physique and box office prowess, his contribution to film has been a sight to behold. With this, the Hollywood Critics’ Association have chosen to honor him, and The Rock expressed his gratitude for their decision to recognize his work.
In his two-plus decade career in entertainment, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has done just about everything, and his transition from wrestling superstar to top box office draw has been emulated by many after him. The actor has also also become known for speaking out against any wrongdoing within and outside of Hollywood. When it was recently announced that Dwayne Johnson would be honored by the Hollywood Critics Association with the Trailblazer Award, he took to Instagram to show his appreciation. He thanked the organization for selecting him:
This one is very special to me and I’m deeply honored and even more so - deeply grateful to receive this high honor from the @hollywoodcriticsassociation.
Having been humbled by the honor, Dwayne Johnson spoke using his career to impact others’ lives. He expressed how not everyone is given such an opportunity:
Over the course of one’s career, you hope to make a little impact in your business - do some good for people and hopefully add a little value to their lives, with what you’re lucky and blessed enough to have.
Reading Dwayne Johnson’s words puts into perspective just how much the wrestler-turned-actor has impacted Hollywood since breaking out of the wrestling world in the 2000s. In his post, he even shouted out all the people associated with the organization for honoring him. You can check out his caption about receiving the award in the post below:
Dwayne Johnson’s recent Instagram post isn’t the first time he’s spoken about his legacy and what it means. Recently, the actor spoke on how his father’s passing made him prioritize his legacy. And that legacy is definitely an extensive one. Outside of blockbuster films, he’s been able to branch out in television and other forms of media. His most recent project is semi-autobiographical sitcom Young Rock, which captures some of his rise to fame and sheds light on big moments and influential people from his younger years.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s words are a reminder that someone’s work isn’t just for them but all for those who follow in their footsteps. With the number of pivots and highlights Johnson has had in his career, he more than deserves to be called a trailblazer. Let's hope The Rock continues to grow his legacy for decades to come.