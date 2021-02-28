Spider-Man 3’s Tom Holland Got A Key Piece Of Advice From Zendaya After He Was ‘A Bit Of A Dick’ To His Fans

In only a short time, Tom Holland has become one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. The actor was practically an unknown in the US before he was cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man in 2015, but times certainly have changed. Still, like many celebrities, there has been a learning curve when it comes to stardom, and he needed a bit of help when it came to navigating his newfound fame. As it so happens, his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, is one of the people who’s helped him to do so. And one particularly important piece of advice came after Holland was “a bit of a dick” to some of his fans.