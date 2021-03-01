Spider-Man Deepfake Adds Tom Holland To Tobey Maguire’s Original

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While superhero movies are currently everywhere, there was a time when these massive blockbusters were few and far between. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy came long before cinematic universes entered the equation, with Tobey Maguire playing Peter Parker all three movies. Since then two other actors have played the role in live-action, most recently the MCU's Tom Holland. And a new deepfake sees Holland replace Maguire in those original films
Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in the midst of production, and there are countless rumors and theories about what Jon Watt's threequel might contain. And while it remains to be seen if the multiverse will play out, now we can imagine what Tom Holland might have looked like replacing Tobey Maguire in the OG Spider-Man movies. Check it out below.
I mean, how cool is that? It's wild to see Tom Holland starring in the original Spider-Man movies, especially since he was a small child when Sam Raimi's trilogy was released. Still, that doesn't stop the actor from being able to pull off the role of Peter Parker in this wild video.
The above clip comes to us from YouTube user Shamook. They've amassed 61.8K subscribers thanks to various viral deepfakes, which see actors swapped in popular blockbusters. In the past we've seen Marvel star Sebastian Stan replace Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, and Millie Bobby Brown do the same thing in Carrie Fisher's role as Leia. And this Spider-Man video definitely succeeds in a similar fashion.
The clip above starts with a scene from the original Spider-Man movie. In it Peter is hoping for employment from the Daily Bugle as a photographer, and is dealing with the delightful antics of J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson. Tom Holland's face fits perfectly into this scene, as we imagine what this pairing of actors might be like. And with Simmons making his MCU debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home's mid-credits scene, it is actually possible.
But the deepfake video doesn't only focus on the 2002 original Spider-Man movie. We also see a sequence with James Franco's Harry Osborn in Spider-Man 3, as well as Spider-Man 2's introduction of Doc Ock's arms. The latter is particularly intriguing, because Alfred Molina is expected to reprise his role in No Way Home. Although exactly how that'll occur remains to be seen.
Toward the end of the video there's a bonus round: The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is also thrown into the mix. We see a side-by-side with all three Spider-Man actors, as they converse with Doctor Octopus in another scene from Sam Raimi's first sequel. Comic book fans will no doubt be thrilled to see all three actors together, a concept that some are hoping to see play out in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
There are countless rumors about the mysterious contents of Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie. One of the most popular is that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be reprising their roles as Peter Parker, therefore opening a live-action multiverse in the process. It's an idea that Holland personally shut down, but that hasn't stopped the fans from theorizing.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.