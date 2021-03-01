Spider-Man Deepfake Adds Tom Holland To Tobey Maguire’s Original

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While superhero movies are currently everywhere, there was a time when these massive blockbusters were few and far between. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy came long before cinematic universes entered the equation, with Tobey Maguire playing Peter Parker all three movies. Since then two other actors have played the role in live-action, most recently the MCU's Tom Holland. And a new deepfake sees Holland replace Maguire in those original films