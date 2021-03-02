Bob Odenkirk's Nobody Has Screened, See What People Are Saying

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) is returning to the big screen in director Ilya Naishuller's Nobody – but you should prepare to see him in a totally new light. The film stars Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated dad and husband who takes life's indignities on the chin and never pushes back. He's a nobody (get it?). When thieves break into his home and Hutch does nothing to defend himself or his family, his son Blake (Gage Munroe, The Shack) and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman) pull further away from him. But the aftermath of that incident lights a fire under Hutch, and he takes action to save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Nobody was written by Derek Kolstad, who also happens to be the screenwriter for the John Wick films. Will Bob Odenkirk become the new John Wick? We'll just have to see about that. The new movie doesn’t release in theaters until March 26, but critics have already begun posting their thoughts on Twitter. Let’s see what they have to say.