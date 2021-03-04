Zack Snyder's Getting An Award And Justice League Isn't Even Out Yet

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League arriving on HBO Max later this month, it’s finally the filmmaker’s moment in the sun. Snyder has been talking about his version of the DCEU film for years since the movie was handed over to Joss Whedon after the director faced a personal tragedy and could not finish his work on the blockbuster. Ahead of the release, Snyder is being given a prestigious award from the Hollywood Critics Association.