Zack Snyder's Getting An Award And Justice League Isn't Even Out Yet

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League arriving on HBO Max later this month, it’s finally the filmmaker’s moment in the sun. Snyder has been talking about his version of the DCEU film for years since the movie was handed over to Joss Whedon after the director faced a personal tragedy and could not finish his work on the blockbuster. Ahead of the release, Snyder is being given a prestigious award from the Hollywood Critics Association.
With the association’s 4th Annual HCA Film Awards happening this Friday, THR has reported that Zack Snyder will be given the first Valiant Award during the ceremony to honor how he, Deborah Snyder (his wife) and the fanbase responded to the death of their daughter Autumn at 20 years old back in 2017. The Synders have inspired #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans to help raise $500,000 to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, as of this past December.
During the March 5th ceremony, the Hollywood Critics Association plans to honor the movement by purchasing a number of merchandise available on Zack Snyder’s fundraising platform and give it away to fans during the virtual ceremony. I'd imagine Snyder will make an appearance to accept the award, but that was not confirmed in the report.
Fundraising has always been a huge component of the Snyder Cut movement. Zack Snyder took to Twitter at the end of 2020 to share the $500,000 milestone, which previously stood at $150,000 by January 2020. The movement has clearly only grown, and the amount of dollars being raised to help a good cause transcends any release of a movie or behind-the-scenes production issues. As he shared:
Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be a four-hour long epic that tells the complete story of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg teaming up to defeat Steppenwolf. It will feature some long-awaited scenes that were initially shot for the project along with some additional photography featuring Jared Leto’s Joker and other characters. The movie will be available to stream on HBO Max, which you can subscribe to using this link. Check out the full trailer for the upcoming Warner Bros film:
Zack Snyder does not currently believe his film will result in a sequel being greenlit by the studio, but the filmmaker does have a Netflix movie called Army of the Dead coming this spring. The zombie movie has also inspired an animated TV series and a prequel that Zack Snyder is involved with as well.
The 4th Annual HCA Film Awards will stream on the Hollywood Critics Association Facebook page and YouTube page on March 5, and the Snyder Cut arrives on March 18.