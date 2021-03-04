Following Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson Is Collaborating With Netflix On Another Movie

Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia are all attached to produce the project, with Josh Stolberg (Spiral, Jigsaw) and Bobby Florsheim (The Passion Of The Ark) attached to write the screenplay. While the film is still in early production, it’s nice to see that streaming giant Netflix and Johnson are strengthening their bond. I’ll take all of the over-the-top action (have you seen him fight a helicopter?) that I can get from the man.