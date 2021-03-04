Wait, Kelly Marie Tran Found Out She Would Be A Disney Princess In A Grocery Store Parking Lot?

I remember being in the parking lot of a grocery store and missing a call and then getting another call and me being like, ‘Oh, someone's calling me twice. That's weird.’ And then I picked it up and it was my agent saying, ‘Remember that thing you auditioned for, that you really didn't think you were going to get?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And they're like, ‘Well, they want you for it.’ And I just remember being so completely shocked and in disbelief because it is truly a life-changing thing. I mean, I grew up loving Disney movies, and to be part of one and to be, yeah, the first Southeast Asian Disney princess is a big deal.