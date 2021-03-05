news

Chris Evans Explains Why Falcon Was Given Captain America's Shield In Avengers: Endgame

Old Captain America in Avengers: Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After various delays, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally began with WandaVision. And while that Disney+ just released its series finale, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be here before we know it. Fans are eager to catch up with the title characters of that upcoming series, especially since Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson was given Captain America's shield at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. And now Chris Evans has explained why the First Avenger made this choice.

Avengers: Endgame was full of twists, as The Russo Brothers ended the Infinity Saga while servicing a massive cast of characters. This was true until the blockbuster's final moments, which saw an old Steve Rogers return after getting his happy ending with Peggy. Captain America gives his signature shield to The Falcon, despite his longer relationship with Bucky. Chris Evans recently explained why Sam was the right man for the job, saying:

He’s proven his courage, loyalty and reliability over multiple films. Sam has given so much, and he’s also lost a lot too. He believes in something bigger than himself, and that type of humility is necessary to carry the shield.

Well, there you have it. And considering how many hours Chris Evans has spent playing his character and lugging around Captain America's shield, he's the undisputed expert on the matter. We'll just have to see how the weight of the weapon and its legacy changes Sam Wilson/The Falcon moving forward.

Chris Evans' comments to Variety come in a long-form piece about Anthony Mackie's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sam inheriting Captain America's shield is a potential game changer for the MCU, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will show what it's like in the franchise without Cap. At least, without the original Cap.

The MCU is currently available on Disney+ You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Of course, that's the very subject that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to tackle. That series may have been delayed, but its finally just weeks away. Check out the trailer below.

As soon as the shield became Sam's in Avengers: Endgame, fans began wondering if that meant The Falcon was taking on the mantle of Captain America. It's a plot point that has precedent in comics, and seems like a logical way to continue the Captain America franchise after Chris Evans' departure from the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see what Kevin Feige and company have up their sleeves for Anthony Mackie's character.

Sam Wilson becoming Captain America might be complicated if Chris Evans decides to return to the franchise. While his contract is officially up, there were recently reports that he was in talks with the studio. Evans could seemingly negotiate for a massive payday if he stepped back in as Steve Rogers, although it could potentially create a narrative mess.

The next movie installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ March 19th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Why Bucky Didn’t Get Captain America’s Shield In Avengers: Endgame, According To Sebastian Stan
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Netflix’s The Gray Man: An Updated Cast List, Including Chris Evans news 3h Netflix’s The Gray Man: An Updated Cast List, Including Chris Evans Adam Holmes
Avengers: Endgame Directors Say It's Not The Endgame For Movie Theaters news 1d Avengers: Endgame Directors Say It's Not The Endgame For Movie Theaters Carlie Hoke
Chris Evans Shares Throwback Captain America Footage, And His Unimpressed Friends Steal The Show news 2d Chris Evans Shares Throwback Captain America Footage, And His Unimpressed Friends Steal The Show Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Space Jam: A New Legacy Jul 16, 2021 Space Jam: A New Legacy Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
How Keanu Reeves Ended Up In SpongeBob: Sponge On The Run TBD How Keanu Reeves Ended Up In SpongeBob: Sponge On The Run Rating TBD
The Snyder Cut Mother Box Origins Clip Analysis And Discussion TBD The Snyder Cut Mother Box Origins Clip Analysis And Discussion Rating TBD
Tom Holland’s Marvel Fame Is Much More ‘Intense’ Than Star Wars, According To Daisy Ridley TBD Tom Holland’s Marvel Fame Is Much More ‘Intense’ Than Star Wars, According To Daisy Ridley Rating TBD
The Resident Star Reveals The Best Way To Fake Being A Doctor And Know About Weird Diseases On TV TBD The Resident Star Reveals The Best Way To Fake Being A Doctor And Know About Weird Diseases On TV Rating TBD
A Quiet Place 2 Has Changed Its Release Date Again, But It’s Actually Good News TBD A Quiet Place 2 Has Changed Its Release Date Again, But It’s Actually Good News Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information