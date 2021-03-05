Chris Evans Explains Why Falcon Was Given Captain America's Shield In Avengers: Endgame

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
After various delays, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally began with WandaVision. And while that Disney+ just released its series finale, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be here before we know it. Fans are eager to catch up with the title characters of that upcoming series, especially since Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson was given Captain America's shield at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. And now Chris Evans has explained why the First Avenger made this choice.
Avengers: Endgame was full of twists, as The Russo Brothers ended the Infinity Saga while servicing a massive cast of characters. This was true until the blockbuster's final moments, which saw an old Steve Rogers return after getting his happy ending with Peggy. Captain America gives his signature shield to The Falcon, despite his longer relationship with Bucky. Chris Evans recently explained why Sam was the right man for the job, saying:
He’s proven his courage, loyalty and reliability over multiple films. Sam has given so much, and he’s also lost a lot too. He believes in something bigger than himself, and that type of humility is necessary to carry the shield.
Well, there you have it. And considering how many hours Chris Evans has spent playing his character and lugging around Captain America's shield, he's the undisputed expert on the matter. We'll just have to see how the weight of the weapon and its legacy changes Sam Wilson/The Falcon moving forward.
Chris Evans' comments to Variety come in a long-form piece about Anthony Mackie's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sam inheriting Captain America's shield is a potential game changer for the MCU, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will show what it's like in the franchise without Cap. At least, without the original Cap.
Of course, that's the very subject that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to tackle. That series may have been delayed, but its finally just weeks away. Check out the trailer below.
As soon as the shield became Sam's in Avengers: Endgame, fans began wondering if that meant The Falcon was taking on the mantle of Captain America. It's a plot point that has precedent in comics, and seems like a logical way to continue the Captain America franchise after Chris Evans' departure from the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see what Kevin Feige and company have up their sleeves for Anthony Mackie's character.
Sam Wilson becoming Captain America might be complicated if Chris Evans decides to return to the franchise. While his contract is officially up, there were recently reports that he was in talks with the studio. Evans could seemingly negotiate for a massive payday if he stepped back in as Steve Rogers, although it could potentially create a narrative mess.
The next movie installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney+ March 19th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.