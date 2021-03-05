Jason Sudeikis’ Rumored Romance May Have Been Outed Thanks To His Golden Globes Hoodie

According to Vanity Fair, Jason Sudeikis was spotted leaving the London home of British model Keeley Hazell. The Golden Globe winner was photographed in a casual ensemble while Hazell was seen in his hoodie from the Golden Globes. Fans have been suspicious that the rumored couple was living together for a while, and this added fuel to the fire. They noticed the model’s Instagram posts were in front of the same fireplace like the one seen in Sudeikis’ infamous acceptance speech.