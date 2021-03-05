news

Jason Sudeikis’ Rumored Romance May Have Been Outed Thanks To His Golden Globes Hoodie

Jason Sudeikis on the Golden Globes

After his recent Golden Globe win, Jason Sudeikis caught the internet’s attention with his casual wear. His hoodie came a moment with the actor revealing the sweet reason for wearing it. But apparently, his hoodie may have been more than a sweet family gesture. It may have alluded to his first rumored romance after breaking up with Olivia Wilde.

According to Vanity Fair, Jason Sudeikis was spotted leaving the London home of British model Keeley Hazell. The Golden Globe winner was photographed in a casual ensemble while Hazell was seen in his hoodie from the Golden Globes. Fans have been suspicious that the rumored couple was living together for a while, and this added fuel to the fire. They noticed the model’s Instagram posts were in front of the same fireplace like the one seen in Sudeikis’ infamous acceptance speech.

Prior to the rumors, Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell have shared the screen in Horrible Bosses 2 and his Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. Despite the photo of Sudeikis outside Hazell’s home, the rumored couple hasn’t commented publicly. But a reported close source to the actor spoke on the rumored couple. According to the source, the reported couple has grown close while the actor shoots Season 2 of Ted Lasso in London. The anonymous source revealed Sudeikis’s feelings, with a quote reading:

Jason has not moved in with Keeley. He remains still heartbroken over Olivia and isn’t yet ready for another serious relationship. Jason is very much living with his children, they have been with him the whole time while she was filming [Don’t Worry Darling] and gallivanting with Harry [Styles in LA].

After dealing with a breakup, Jason Sudeikis may be move on with his life after being with Olivia Wilde for several years. That is, if the rumors are true. Time will tell if his alleged relationship with Keeley Hazell is for the moment or something more long-term. What's more, it's unclear how reliable the above quote could be.

While Jason Sudeikis may have entered a new relationship, his breakup with Olivia Wilde was shocking and unexpected in 2020. Like many couples quarantining together, the former couple decided to split up early in 2020 without telling anyone. While Sudeikis has managed to come out unscathed, Wilde became the target of public fodder.

Olivia Wilde appeared to move on quickly with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles. Wilde received some backlash for dating her young beau leading to limiting her Instagram comments. She received more backlash for praising Styles for playing a secondary role to lead Florence Pugh.

Despite all the rumors and drama surrounding his personal life, Jason Sudeikis’ career has reached a new era after his Golden Globe win. The actor has many projects in the works, including Ted Lasso Season 2 and the crime thriller Till Death. Hopefully, Sudeikis’ personal life will match up to his professional one soon. At the end of the day, everyone deserves to be happy.

Ted Lasso Season 2: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Jason Sudeikis TV Show
