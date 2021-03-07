Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Imagines Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock In The MCU

Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus doesn't appear to be the only Marvel veteran returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jamie Foxx was confirmed to return as Electro for the MCU's third Spider-Man installment, but rumors also allege that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be putting on their Spidey suits again to join Tom Holland. While Holland shot down the rumors, there have been reports that contradict the MCU star's words are still floating around. There are even rumors of Daredevil star Charlie Cox possibly joining the film. So unless Marvel makes some announcements, we'll only know what's real and what isn't when we finally see the film.