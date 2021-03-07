Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Imagines Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock In The MCU

Marvel fan art is nothing new, as many enjoy forecasting who would be a perfect fit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Casting rumors surrounding many Marvel films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home alone have spawned countless images. The latest fan art has imagined Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock in the MCU, and it's honestly pretty impressive.
Rumors of who is and isn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home have been very interesting, and Marvel Studios isn't looking to confirm things at the moment. Like most Marvel films, the Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel has been shrouded in secrecy. Alfred Molina's return as Doctor Octopus has been one of the few reports that are seemingly legitimate. With this, concept artist AwedopeArts decided to create his take on an MCU Doc Ock and post it to his Instagram. Check out the artist’s original artwork below:
As evidenced by the artist’s post, Doctor Octopus can definitely updated to fit the world of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. This design builds on the established Doc Octopus look and aesthetic by adding more technology into the costume. Though the costume also maintains the green and yellow color scheme of the classic character. Alfred Molina's look in the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man 2 is iconic at this point, but this is pretty good interpretation that manages to perfectly mix older and newer elements of Otto Octavius.
Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus doesn't appear to be the only Marvel veteran returning for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jamie Foxx was confirmed to return as Electro for the MCU's third Spider-Man installment, but rumors also allege that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be putting on their Spidey suits again to join Tom Holland. While Holland shot down the rumors, there have been reports that contradict the MCU star's words are still floating around. There are even rumors of Daredevil star Charlie Cox possibly joining the film. So unless Marvel makes some announcements, we'll only know what's real and what isn't when we finally see the film.
Aside from fan art, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s mystery has been driving fans to create in other ways. The film has led to countless theories over possible storylines. The mystery of Spider-Man 3 went into overdrive with that multiple titles prank, which in turn spawned fan-created posters. Some even believe ties have also been established between the Marvel film and the recently concluded WandaVision. As more rumors continue to spread, fan art like and theories are sure to continue spreading like wildfire.
Only time will tell if AwedopeArts’s concept art proves true. But given the back-and-forth game Marvel has played in recent months, anything is possible when it comes to this movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, 2021.