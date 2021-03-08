After Revealing New Action Training Routine, Bond Girl Ana De Armas Is Practicing Her Shooting

Actress Ana de Armas' star power has been steadily growing over the past few years. Her work in Rian Johnson's Knives Out made her a household name, and fans can't wait to see her once again work opposite Daniel Craig in No Time to Die. While the highly anticipated Bond flick was pushed back a number of times, de Armas has got another action movie lined up with Netflix's The Gray Man. The actress recently shared how she was getting into shape for that upcoming role, and now we can see her in the midst of gun training.