After Revealing New Action Training Routine, Bond Girl Ana De Armas Is Practicing Her Shooting

Actress Ana de Armas' star power has been steadily growing over the past few years. Her work in Rian Johnson's Knives Out made her a household name, and fans can't wait to see her once again work opposite Daniel Craig in No Time to Die. While the highly anticipated Bond flick was pushed back a number of times, de Armas has got another action movie lined up with Netflix's The Gray Man. The actress recently shared how she was getting into shape for that upcoming role, and now we can see her in the midst of gun training.
While Ana de Armas' role in No Time to Die is largely a mystery, she's expected to be a CIA agent and ally of James Bond during his mission. The trailers and footage showed her character Paloma engaging in a thrilling gunfight, but the actress is seemingly stepping up her training for The Gray Man. Check out the epic video below.
No Time to Die might be delayed, but the above video shows that Ana de Armas is going to be able to hold her own in the 007 movie. What's more, anticipation is sure to build for The Russo Brothers' upcoming action thriller The Gray Man. That, and the fact that it'll Netflix's most expensive movie ever.
The above video comes to us from Ana de Armas' personal Instagram page. The 32 year-old actress is fairly active on social media, which got more followers thanks to Knives Out and her former relationship with Ben Affleck. This clip is a whole different side to de Armas, and it should be interesting to see how these hours training with guns ultimately affect The Gray Man.
The Gray Man is being directed by acclaimed Marvel directors The Russo Brothers, so there are a ton of eyes on what the thriller will entail. They're also collaborating with writers Steven McFeely and Christopher Markus, who penned their MCU movies including Avengers: Endgame. The movie will reportedly focus on a CIA agent who suddenly becomes a fugitive.
Ana de Armas isn't the only notable name involved in The Gray Man. The Russos will be reuniting with Captain America actor Chris Evans, who will seemingly play the movie's antagonist. Ryan Gosling will play the protagonist, and the cast is also rounded out by Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page. We'll just have to wait and see how many gunfights end up in the upcoming Netflix project.
Before The Gray Man comes, moviegoers will be able to see Ana de Armas kicking ass and taking names in Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die. The delayed movie will mark Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond, while also debuting the new character Paloma. We'll just have to see if Ana de Armas gets the opportunity to reprise her role in another installment of the 007 franchise, especially as a new actor takes on the mantle.
No Time to Die is currently set to hit theaters on October 8th, and The Gray Man is currently gearing up for filming. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.