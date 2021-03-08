Lupita Nyong’o Shuts Down Talk About Black Panther 2 But Does Touch On Chadwick Boseman’s Marvel Legacy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, but its contents can be affected by what's happening in the real world. This is certainly the case for Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther sequel, as Chadwick Boseman's unexpected death raised countless questions. Not much is known about how the property will continue, but those involved have denied about recasting or using CGI to bring the late icon back. Lupita Nyong'o recently shut down talks about the sequel, while also speaking to Boseman's legacy.
Chadwick Boseman died in August of 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. It was a terrible loss to his many fans, especially those that looked up to the late actor as a hero. Ryan Coogler and company will no doubt have to change Black Panther 2 greatly as a result, and it's currently unclear how Marvel Studios will continue the franchise without its protagonist. Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o recently addressed this honestly, saying:
You know I have nothing to tell you, but it’s going to be a hard one. It’s going to be different, of course, without our King to go back into that world. But I know that all of us are dedicated to reimagining or carrying on his legacy in this new Black Panther. Ryan Coogler has some really, really exciting ideas that I look forward to bringing to life with the rest of the family.
Well, there you have it. While Lupita Nyong'o is not at liberty to reveal the plans taking place from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's clearly going to be an emotionally difficult task to film Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman. Luckily, she has only positive things to say regarding the current plans for the beloved property.
Lupita Nyong'o's comments come from her recent appearance on Good Morning America. While being careful not to actually reveal anything about what's happening with Ryan Coogler at Marvel Studios, she did peel back the curtain on how the cast and crew are feeling about the project. And while there's a story to be told, the Wakanda Family seem wholly focused on properly honoring Chadwick Boseman in the project.
Marvel fans are very eager to catch up with Lupita Nyong'o's character Nakia in the Black Panther sequel. She was a major supporting character in Ryan Coogler's first movie, but she was noticeably absent from the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. It's currently unclear if she got snapped out of existence, or continued her outreach work during the five-year time gap. Either way, she wasn't seen in either the Battle of Wakanda or the final stand against Thanos and his forces.
Since T'Challa won't be recast for Black Panther's sequel, fans are theorizing about who might take up the mantle next. The most obvious choice is perhaps Shuri, but Nakia, Okoye, or M'Baku also seem like great choices. We'll just have to wait for the developing sequel to arrive, and see how it honors Chadwick Boseman.
