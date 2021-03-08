Is Raya Disney Animation's First LGBTQ Princess? Here's What Kelly Marie Tran Says

Of course, this isn't the first time that Disney fans have theorized about a major princess being an LGBTQIA+ character. Frozen's heroine Elsa has yet to have a romantic storyline, although some were hoping that she'd end up queer in Frozen II. Star Wars' Oscar Isaac himself pushed for his character Poe to have a romantic connection with Finn, although he was denied. We'll just have to wait and see what the studio has to say about Raya.

As far as representation goes, Disney is going to be making history with the delayed Marvel blockbuster Eternals. The movie will feature a Black, gay superhero, as well as the first hearing impaired hero. The movie's cast is extremely diverse, and Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao is behind the camera and breaking new ground in the process.

Raya and the Last Dragon is currently available on Disney+, as well as in theaters.