Sons Of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter Is Teaming With Netflix And Blumhouse For Bloody Directorial Debut

To be expected, Kurt Sutter will not only be directing This Beast, but he'll also be producing as well as writing the screenplay. Which means this marks the first time Sutter will have full control (as it were) over what will almost definitely be an R-rated project. So if Sons of Anarchy's most extreme moments are anything to go by – or even those of The Bastard Executioner – then This Beast will likely be filled with explicit language, references to genitals, people getting beaten in disturbing ways, and maybe even a motorcycle or two. Well, maybe not that last one, considering the movie takes place in the 1700s.