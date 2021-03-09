Justice League’s Ray Fisher Responds To The Snyder Cut’s Leak On HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While comic book movies are everywhere, none have had the unprecedented life of Justice League. After the theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike, fans campaigned for years over the Snyder Cut. That alternate take will finally arrive next week, but it was recently leaked when HBO Max accidentally made it available for those trying to watch Tom & Jerry: The Movie. And now Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has responded to that latest drama.
The Snyder Cut might have originally felt like a pipe dream, but Zack Snyder's Justice League is almost upon us. Fans are eager to see the titular filmmaker's epic four-hour vision for the project, including an expanded plot for Ray Fisher's Cyborg. Fisher himself has been making headlines due to an ongoing battle with Warner Bros. execs, but he still can't wait for the movie to arrive. And after that Tom & Jerry leak, the actor continued to cheer for the upcoming streaming event, posting:
You cant keep a good Borg down. And while Ray Fisher will continue to battle with execs at Warner Bros. over Joss Whedon's Justice League reshoots, he's still excited for the Snyder Cut to finally be released. There's no telling what new Cyborg footage will come, but the hero's story is expected to be greatly expanded.
Ray Fisher responded to the unfortunate leak of Justice League over on his personal Twitter. The 33 year-old actor often uses the social media outlet to directly communicate with the public, and this latest tweet was no exception. While the rest of the League (and Zack Snyder himself) have remained silent over the movie's temporary leak, Fisher addressed the elephant in the room. And he did so while still promoting the movie's actual release in a week.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
The Snyder Cut's leak is just the latest speed bump in a very long journey toward its release. HBO Max subscribers were shocked last night when choosing Tom & Jerry on the home page actually brought them to Zack Snyder's Justice League. It was hours before the movie was pulled from the application, revealing much of the movie's contents.
Luckily it was seemingly a small number of people who managed to start Zack Snyder's Justice League. The rest of us remain in the dark regarding its contents, and will be able to enjoy every twist and turn when it's officially released on HBO Max. And Ray Fisher wants to make sure that as many people as possible tune in, and give the long-awaited project support.
It should be interesting to see how Zack Snyder's Justice League performs, and if it inspires Warner Bros. to follow through on any of the narrative seeds the filmmaker was trying to plan. He had a three-film arc in mind, while also setting up solo flicks. Could Ray Fisher return to his role as Cyborg? Only time will tell, but his firing from the Flash movie isn't encouraging.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will officially hit HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.