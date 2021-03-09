Justice League’s Ray Fisher Responds To The Snyder Cut’s Leak On HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While comic book movies are everywhere, none have had the unprecedented life of Justice League. After the theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences and critics alike, fans campaigned for years over the Snyder Cut. That alternate take will finally arrive next week, but it was recently leaked when HBO Max accidentally made it available for those trying to watch Tom & Jerry: The Movie. And now Cyborg actor Ray Fisher has responded to that latest drama.