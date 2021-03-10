Borderlands: An Updated Cast List, Including Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

Back in the ‘90s, Jumanji was a mystical board game, but nowadays, it sucks its players into a video game realm. Kevin Hart has starred in the last two Jumanji movies, Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, as the Franklin “Mouse” Finbar avatar, and Hart also collected some action-related experience on Central Intelligence and the upcoming The Man from Toronto. So Borderlands will be relatively familiar territory for him, although this adventure definitely won’t anywhere near as family-friendly as the recent Jumanji installments given that as of 2016, the plan was to make Borderlands R-rated. Hart has been cast as Roland, a skilled solider who used to serve the Crimson Lance, the private military of the Atlas Corporation.