Borderlands: An Updated Cast List, Including Kevin Hart

While video game movies haven’t had the greatest track record in Hollywood, studios are still keen on finding gaming franchises to adapt for the big screen. The last few years have seen releases like Tomb Raider, Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Mortal Kombat reboot, the Resident Evil reboot and Uncharted are arriving in the near future. But let’s also not forget about Borderlands, which has been in development since 2015 and has been making steady progress forward over the last year.
Horror heavyweight Eli Roth is directing the Borderlands movie and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin is writing the script, so clearly there’s some major talent behind the cameras of this project. But who’s making up the on-camera talent for this film adaptation of the popular sci-fi, first-person shooter video game series from Gearbox Software and 2K Games? Let’s go over the actors who will star in Borderlands, starting with a man who knows his way around video game worlds: Kevin Hart.
Kevin Hart
Back in the ‘90s, Jumanji was a mystical board game, but nowadays, it sucks its players into a video game realm. Kevin Hart has starred in the last two Jumanji movies, Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level, as the Franklin “Mouse” Finbar avatar, and Hart also collected some action-related experience on Central Intelligence and the upcoming The Man from Toronto. So Borderlands will be relatively familiar territory for him, although this adventure definitely won’t anywhere near as family-friendly as the recent Jumanji installments given that as of 2016, the plan was to make Borderlands R-rated. Hart has been cast as Roland, a skilled solider who used to serve the Crimson Lance, the private military of the Atlas Corporation.
Jack Black
Look at that, Borderlands is also serving as a Jumanji reunion! Jack Black also took part in Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level by playing the Professor Sheldon "Shelly" Oberon avatar, and you might have also seen him in recent years starring in the Goosebumps movies or The House with a Clock in Its Walls, which was directed by Eli Roth. For Borderlands, Black will voice Claptrap, an overenthusiastic robot manufactured by the Hyperion corporation that’s been met with mixed reception by Borderlands players over the years, with many describing him as annoying. Still, it wouldn’t feel like a Borderlands story without Claptrap involved, so maybe Black’s performance might improve the character’s reputation.
Cate Blanchett
Borderlands has yet another reunion lined up, as Jack Black and director Eli Roth will be working their The House with a Clock in Its Walls collaborator Cate Blanchett. As far as major franchises go, Blanchett is best known for playing Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, Irina Spalko in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Hela in Thor: Ragnarok and Lou in Ocean’s 8. Blanchett was the first actor to sign on for Borderlands; she’ll star as Lilith, a Siren thief who boasts incredible superpowers and is affiliated with the Crimson Raiders.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Following her reprisal of Laurie Strode in 2018’s Halloween and its upcoming two sequels, as well as her turn as Linda Drysdale-Thrombrey in Knives Out, Jamie Lee Curtis has boarded the Borderlands movie. She’ll take part in this video game adaptation as Dr. Patricia Tannis, an archaeologist specializing in Eridian artifacts and technology who provides missions to the players and assist the Vault Hunters. The official description for Curtis’ version of Tennis states that she may have the key to finding the sought-after vault containing priceless treasures on Pandora, but her complicated relationship with Cate Blanchett’s Lilith will cause problems.
Ariana Greenblatt
She may be the youngest cast member in Borderlands, but Ariana Greenblatt has assembled an impressive filmography over the last half decade, from starring in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle to playing Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and Minnow in Love and Monsters. For the video game movie, Greenblatt will play Tiny Tina, an unstable, teenaged explosives expert who’s seeking revenge against the man who sold her and her parents to be experimented on by the Hyperion corporation.
Florian Munteanu
Boxer Florian Munteanu made the jump to acting in 2018 playing Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor, in Creed II. We’ll next see him as Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and after that, Munteanu is delving into the Borderlands world as Krieg, who’s described by THR as “the musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector of Tiny Tina.” So expect Munteanu and Ariana Greenblatt to share a lot of screen time with each other.
Borderlands doesn’t have an official release date yet, but filming is expected to begin mid-April in Hungary. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more casting news concerning the video game movie and any other major updates.