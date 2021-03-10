Seth Rogen And James Gunn Had A Hilarious Exchange While Debunking Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 News

It probably wasn't too much of a shock when a report recently made the rounds that casting was underway for the character of Adam Warlock for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After all, the character has been rumored for the film since the end of the last movie. According to said rumor, the movie was looking for a "Zac-Efron type" to play the part. The only problem is that the report is apparently untrue, as James Gunn himself took it to task, claiming that no casting was underway, and the details of what the movie was allegedly looking for in a potential actor were untrue. This was particularly devastating news for one Seth Rogen, who was apparently all set to send in a head shot.