More Details About That Time Paul Bettany’s Vision Was Almost Given A Penis In The MCU

I know I’m not the only one thinking this when I say WandaVision confirmed that Paul Bettany’s Vision is hot now. He may be a whole lot of purple but, when the Disney+ series showed the character in various clothes and hairstyles as he raised TV children with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda, he gave us real hot dad energy. Plus, the character philosophically debating the Ship of Theseus with himself instead of yet another violent brawl? No one’s doing it like him. And back when his first appearance in Age of Ultron was being developed, there were apparently a lot of discussions around seeing a lot more of Vision... quite literally.