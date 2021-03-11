Is Drew Barrymore Retiring From Movies? Here’s Her Honest Answer

Drew Barrymore has been acting since she was an infant, and is part of a legendary Hollywood family. The public has been privy to the actress/producers personal and professional life, most recently tuning in to her new talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. It's been years since she worked on a movie project, so is she thinking about retiring from movies?
Despite keeping busy with various projects over the past few years, Drew Barrymore has been noticeably absent from the world of film. This includes acting in front of the camera, and working as a producer. Barrymore was recently asked about this pivot in her career, getting candid by saying:
If I’m being honest, the answer is no I don’t want to be on a film set right now. But that could change when my kids are older. I stopped doing movies when my kids were born. Because I’ve done it since I was in diapers, 11 months-old is when I started. It was a no-brainer to me to put making movies on a back-burner so that I can be present and raise my kids myself. I didn’t want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. That is not my journey. So when you step away from it, it’s a lot less scary. I’ve started brands, I was able to write a book, I got to do at the perfect time this Netflix show called Santa Clarita Diet.
Honest, indeed. Drew Barrymore simply isn't interested in the grueling hours associated with filming a movie at this time. Instead, she wants a schedule that will allow her to be present as a mother and be close to home. I mean, can you blame her?
Drew Barrymore's comments come from her recent appearance on the Sirius XM show Radio Andy. Host Andy Cohen asked if she was retiring from the world of movies, and Barrymore opened up about her thought process. And unfortunately for movie buffs, we're going to have to wait before seeing her once again grace the silver screen.
Given her long history in front of the camera, Drew Barrymore's time away from a film set marks a new chapter in the actress' life. As she mentioned, she's been working basically since birth. And while she's stayed busy, this has been a unique break from movies. And there's no concrete timeline as to when Barrymore will step back into that world.
While not making movies, Drew Barrymore has still been working consistently. As she mentioned, she starred in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet for three seasons until its cancellation. She's currently working on The Drew Barrymore Show, going viral for her unique POV and spoofing her filmography. Her production company Flower Productions also produced both of these projects, so she's continuing to make boss moves while putting family first.
