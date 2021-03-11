Is Drew Barrymore Retiring From Movies? Here’s Her Honest Answer

While not making movies, Drew Barrymore has still been working consistently. As she mentioned, she starred in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet for three seasons until its cancellation. She's currently working on The Drew Barrymore Show, going viral for her unique POV and spoofing her filmography. Her production company Flower Productions also produced both of these projects, so she's continuing to make boss moves while putting family first.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs new episodes every weekday. Be sure to check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.