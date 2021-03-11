Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Just Added A Deadpool 2 Star And More

Fans of Tom Cruise’s adventures as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise are in for a treat, as not only are Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 both on the way, they’ve been shooting back to back. As cameras continue to roll, we finally have some casting updates after months of not hearing about anyone new participating in one or both of these movies. Five new actors have been announced for 7 and 8, including a Deadpool 2 star.