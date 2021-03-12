Jamie Foxx And Kerry Washington Can't Get Enough As Halle Berry Bares All In Sheer Red Carpet Dress At Home

Awards Season 2021 has been different for everyone as many shows have gone virtual in the face of COVID-19. Hollywood stars have been dressed to the nines while sitting in their living room, kitchen or office. There have been some red-carpet moments but on a smaller scale. One star who made the best of a bizarre situation was Oscar winner Halle Berry. Berry took to social media to share her sheer red-carpet dress at home.
Along with a stellar acting career, Halle Berry has been a red-carpet staple for more than three decades. She has made countless best dressed lists over the years, especially after her breakout moment at the 2001 Oscars. But photos of Berry in red carpet attire have been minimal as award shows pivot to being remote and virtual. This development didn’t stop the Oscar winner from showing off her latest red-carpet look. She took to Instagram to post a video and series of photos in a custom Christian Siriano dress. Check out the actress’s red carpet look below:
As evident by her Instagram post, Halle Berry continues to stun the public with her age-defying beauty and keen fashion sense. She showed how age is only a number with her sheer top and black tulle skirt. As with most posts by the Oscar winner, the public swarmed the red carpet at home look with compliments and emojis, unlike previous social media posts. Berry’s look stunned so many that even other celebrities had to share their reactions.
Fellow Oscar winner Jamie Foxx responded to Halle Berry’s post with enthusiasm. He kept his reaction plan and simple, stating:
Kill ‘em din
Emmy winner Kerry Washington was so stunned by Berry she didn’t have any words. She just left a series of flame emojis. After Washington’s reaction, pop superstar Ariana Grande decided to leave some heart emojis. Grande’s response elicited quite a few responses, including some emojis from Berry herself.
Halle Berry’s post even pulled in singer and dancer Ciara to leave a comment. She left a simple reply under Berry’s post:
So pretty
Even Vanessa Bryant couldn’t keep herself from leaving a comment under Berry’s post. She left a simple “Love” followed by a butterfly emoji as an homage to the butterflies on Berry’s sheer top.
Coming 2 America star Arsenio Hall chose to keep things simple as he praised the Oscar winner. He left crown and flame emojis in her comments. Soon after Hall’s simple comment, Real Housewives star Cynthia Bailey chose to leave a simple heart emoji in Berry’s comments.
But out of all the comments on the post, one was truly special. Upon seeing Halle Berry’s post, the dress’s designer Christian Siriano left the comment:
Omg love love love you!!!
Siriano then went onto make a post on his Instagram of Halle Berry’s photos. He wrote a touching tribute to the Oscar winner:
We are screaming!! @halleberry like a butterfly ???? in the garden wearing Siriano! Thank you Halle for being a beautiful muse. Xo @iamlindsayflores
Halle Berry’s Instagram post showed how she still can leave people stunned by her beauty and fashion after decades of working in Hollywood. Hopefully, Berry and other Hollywood stars will be able to return to red carpets soon.