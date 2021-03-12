Jamie Foxx And Kerry Washington Can't Get Enough As Halle Berry Bares All In Sheer Red Carpet Dress At Home

Along with a stellar acting career, Halle Berry has been a red-carpet staple for more than three decades. She has made countless best dressed lists over the years, especially after her breakout moment at the 2001 Oscars. But photos of Berry in red carpet attire have been minimal as award shows pivot to being remote and virtual. This development didn’t stop the Oscar winner from showing off her latest red-carpet look. She took to Instagram to post a video and series of photos in a custom Christian Siriano dress. Check out the actress’s red carpet look below: