Marvel’s Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Speaks Out About Anti-Asian Discrimination

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu was just the latest Asian celebrity to speak up on or offer aid against Asian American hate crimes. In February, Hawaii 5-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim and Into the Badlands' Daniel Wu offered a reward for the arrest in an attack against an elderly Asian man in Oakland. Celebrities within the Asian community are using their voices to raises public awareness against hate crimes. As Liu pointed out, the hate crimes have not stopped as more people associate the COVID-19 with their community no matter the ethnicity. Activism within the Asian American community has never been higher than at this moment. The actor’s guest column is just a small part of this movement.