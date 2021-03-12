news

Marvel’s Shang-Chi Actor Simu Liu Speaks Out About Anti-Asian Discrimination

Simu Liu in Kim's Convenience

The crimes against Asians have been on the rise since COVID-19 began. In recent months, incidents against elderly Asians have become more frequent as evident by recent videos surfacing. As a result, Asian celebrities have begun increasingly speaking out against those hate crimes. The latest celebrity to speak up about anti-Asian discrimination is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu.

Simu Liu, who's also well-known for his time on Kim's Convenience, has been very outspoken on various issues even before joining the MCU. As anti-Asian discrimination increases, the actor chose to raise his voice to help his community. The MCU star wrote a guest column for Variety, where he aired out his worries and concerns over his parents’ safety. In the column, he equated the violence against Asians, saying:

I fear for my parents’ safety because of a virus, although perhaps not the one you’re thinking of. I’m talking about the hate crimes being committed against Asian people at an alarming rate over the past year. According to Stop AAPI Hate, a website that tracks the violence, against Asian Americans, there were over 2,800 reported cases of racism and discrimination between March 19 and Dec. 31 of last year.

In his column, Simu Liu reinforced that the pandemic has affected many before he told his parents’ immigration story. He delved into a well-known series of incidents involving elderly Asian Americans who were targeted for their race. He requested that people raise their voices against anti-Asian discrimination instead of being bystanders. As a son of two immigrants, Liu spoke from the heart as he expressed concern over his parents’ safety considering attacks on elderly Asian Americans. He also used statistics to back up his stance on the relevant matter, which made his story more concrete.

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu was just the latest Asian celebrity to speak up on or offer aid against Asian American hate crimes. In February, Hawaii 5-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim and Into the Badlands' Daniel Wu offered a reward for the arrest in an attack against an elderly Asian man in Oakland. Celebrities within the Asian community are using their voices to raises public awareness against hate crimes. As Liu pointed out, the hate crimes have not stopped as more people associate the COVID-19 with their community no matter the ethnicity. Activism within the Asian American community has never been higher than at this moment. The actor’s guest column is just a small part of this movement.

Playing a superhero is one thing, but speaking up for his community makes Simu Liu more of a real-life superhero. Using his Marvel pull can only help shine a spotlight on rampant anti-Asian discrimination. Hopefully Liu and other Asian celebrities will be able to use their voices even more to raise public awareness.

Up Next

Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Commemorates Marvel Movie's Original Release Date With Fitting Tweet
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Explains Why Audiences Will Be ‘Surprised’ By His Marvel Debut news 1M Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Explains Why Audiences Will Be ‘Surprised’ By His Marvel Debut Adam Holmes
Shang-Chi Actor Talks 'Emotional' Moment Trying On His Superhero Costume As Marvel's First Asian Lead news 2M Shang-Chi Actor Talks 'Emotional' Moment Trying On His Superhero Costume As Marvel's First Asian Lead Corey Chichizola
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Is Talking Trash About Beating Up The Avengers news 2M Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Is Talking Trash About Beating Up The Avengers Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody Rating TBD
The Croods: A New Age Nov 25, 2020 The Croods: A New Age 6
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Why Mortal Kombat Is Rated R TBD Why Mortal Kombat Is Rated R Rating TBD
Bachelorette Spoilers: What’s Really Going On With Chris Harrison And The Host Situation For Next Season TBD Bachelorette Spoilers: What’s Really Going On With Chris Harrison And The Host Situation For Next Season Rating TBD
Kaley Cuoco Will Play Iconic Hollywood Actress For New TV Show, But What About The Flight Attendant Season 2? TBD Kaley Cuoco Will Play Iconic Hollywood Actress For New TV Show, But What About The Flight Attendant Season 2? Rating TBD
Someone Put Christopher Nolan’s Tenet On Game Boy Advance Cartridges, Because Why Not TBD Someone Put Christopher Nolan’s Tenet On Game Boy Advance Cartridges, Because Why Not Rating TBD
Falcon And The Winter Soldier Series Premiere Has Screened, Here's What The Critics Think About The MCU Show TBD Falcon And The Winter Soldier Series Premiere Has Screened, Here's What The Critics Think About The MCU Show Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information