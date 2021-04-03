Candyman: Everything You Need To Know About The Horror Franchise Ahead Of Nia DaCosta's Sequel

One of the most highly anticipated horror movies of the summer is Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. The movie co-written and produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele will continue a story that began with Tony Todd’s terrifying hook-hand and mouth full of bees in a modern take on the story that is grounded in real events and continues to be relevant today. After a round of delays, the spiritual sequel to the 1992 original is scheduled to be coming this summer.

To get ready for what’s in store for the horror movie, let’s talk about Candyman’s origins and notable plot lines and discuss how the 2021 movie could forward the franchise. Get out of sight from any nearby bathroom mirrors, and get ready to get into everything you need to know about the upcoming Candyman movie: