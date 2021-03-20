Killers Of The Flower Moon: What We Know So Far About Martin Scorsese's Latest Film

Killers Of The Flower Moon Is Based On The Book By David Grann

Based on the non-fiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, written by David Grann, the newest film from director Martin Scorsese will follow the investigations of a series of murders of wealthy people in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s. Best known as the author behind The Lost City of Z, which inspired the acclaimed film of the same name in 2017, Grann has a journalistic career exploring obsessive personalities and the lengths they'll go to uncover the truth.

Certainly, David Grann's well-acclaimed Killers of the Flower Moon follows that tradition, and it's easy to see how screenwriter Eric Roth (Munich) was inspired to tell this tale — though he was met with his decent share of challenges in bringing it to the screen. Nevertheless, if the movie follows the book's success, Killers of the Flower Moon should be another winner for both Martin Scorsese and the Oscar-winning screenwriter.