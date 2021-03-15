Jackass' Bam Margera Reveals Irony Over The Tattoo He Got That Landed Him In The Hospital

It wasn’t long ago that Bam Margera posted about being in the hospital over a staph infection. The former MTV star got a staph infection in his leg when he went for a soak in a hot tub after having recently gone under the needle for a new tattoo. Even more recently, though, Margera took to his Instagram again to reveal the meaning of his tattoo is actually “Great news” in Farsi. Considering that the tat resulted in a hospital visit, it hasn’t seemed to bring him much luck. Check out the gnarly tattoo and ironic caption in his Insta post here: