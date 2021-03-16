Black Widow’s David Harbour Looks Kinda Scary In New Photo Of Red Guardian

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun thanks to Disney+ shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But two highly anticipated movies could have been released already, starting with Black Widow. Unfortunately the ongoing global health situation has resulted in Cate Shortland's blockbuster being delayed a number of times. Stranger Things standout David Harbour will make his MCU debut as Red Guardian, and shared a photo that makes him look pretty scary.
David Harbour has had a long and successful career as an actor, but became a household name thanks to his acclaimed performance as Hopper in Stranger Things. He's one of the newcomers that make up Black Widow's A-list cast, and fans can't wait to meet Red Guardian in the flesh. Harbour just shared a new glimpse of his character, check it out below.
Seriously, who wants to mess with this guy? While Red Guardian might be The Russian version of Captain America, but he's a much more physically imposing presence than Chris Evan's signature Avenger. It's a shame that we've had to wait extra time to finally get his introduction.
The above image comes to us from David Harbour's personal Instagram page. As Black Widow slowly approaches its release date this coming May, there are a ton of questions whether it'll still arrive in theaters, or might go straight to homes via Disney+. And in addition to sharing a glimpse at his character, Harbour seems to believe the upcoming blockbuster will be hitting theaters.
The image itself is a bit blurry, presumably because Red Guardian in the middle of a fight as it was captured. Black Widow will no doubt contain a ton of thrilling action sequences, some of which were teased by the explosive trailer. Scarlett Johansson's title character and her friends aren't ultra powerful heroes, which should also raise the stakes of the movie's battles.
Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The movie will see her reuniting with her first chosen family, and it'll explore the character's tragic backstory. The solo flick is also expected to give some context to the character's decision to sacrifice herself in Endgame, as well as her mysterious blonde haircut.
It should be interesting to see if Black Widow actors like David Harbour and Florence Pugh manage to survive their MCU debut, and possibly appear in future blockbusters. Fan theories of this nature increased when Scarlett Johansson referred to the upcoming movie as a franchise. Of course, Harbour is busy working on Stranger Things 4 as we speak.
Black Widow is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 7th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.