Black Widow’s David Harbour Looks Kinda Scary In New Photo Of Red Guardian

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun thanks to Disney+ shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But two highly anticipated movies could have been released already, starting with Black Widow. Unfortunately the ongoing global health situation has resulted in Cate Shortland's blockbuster being delayed a number of times. Stranger Things standout David Harbour will make his MCU debut as Red Guardian, and shared a photo that makes him look pretty scary.