Why The Prince Of Egypt Remains One Of The Best Dreamworks Movies To Date

I am not a religious person.

I grew up in a very religious household, going to church every Sunday, even attending a Catholic elementary and high school for eight years (and went to Sunday School for the four years I didn’t). I believe in God, and go to church on Christmas and Easter and occasionally throughout the year, but I never felt a super-strong connection to my religion.

This is why it always astounds me how a simple animated movie like The Prince of Egypt from Dreamworks still always manages to make me cry – and after watching it, I feel more connected to my faith than I have in a long time. But it’s not just the religious aspects that get me – it’s the animation, the cast (featuring a strong lineup of stars like Val Kilmer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, and more), the music and so much else that makes this movie fantastic.

And to me, The Prince of Egypt will always be one of Dreamworks’ best. And it deserves much more praise.