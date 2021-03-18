Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Has Landed Her First Movie Since The Netflix Sensation

Many of us spent our holidays with the Bridgertons this year, a scandalous Regency-era family who spiced up the social season over on Netflix. The TV series based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels became the streaming service’s biggest original show ever back in January. One of its stars, Rége-Jean Page, has become a verified heartthrob and recently hosted Saturday Night Live, and now Daphne Bridgerton herself, Phoebe Dynevor, has landed her next big gig.
The 25-year-old Bridgerton star has signed on to portray famous English ceramic artist Clarice Cliff alongside Discovery of Witches actor Matthew Goode. The movie, titled The Colour Room, will have Phoebe Dynevor starring in another period piece, but this time, it’ll center on Clarice’s rise to prominence in the 1920s, per Deadline.
Phoebe Dynevor’s role is described as a “vivacious young factory worker” who breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionizes the workplace in the British midlands when she gets risky with her ceramics work. Matthew Goode will play Cliff’s eccentric factory owner, Colley Shorter, who Clarice seeks to impress with her work. The cast also includes The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey, Judy’s Darci Shaw, Rare Beasts’ Kerry Fox and Poldark’s Luke Norris.
David Morrissey will play renowned art designer Fred Ridgeway, who offers Clarice support in her creative work along with the other women in the factory. The Colour Room will follow Phoebe Dynevor as Clarice “fights her way” through to design her Art Deco “bizarre” range in the midst of the Great Depression. The movie will show how Clarice Cliff helped her factory survive and become a famous name in her field.
The Colour Room’s script was written by newcomer Claire Peate – it won the BAFTA Rocliffe writing competition and was performed on stage before being greenlit with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor in the starring role. The movie will reportedly be directed by Claire McCarthy, who previously helmed 2018’s Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley. The Colour Room will start production in late March and is expected to hit theaters toward the end of 2021.
Prior to Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor has been a TV actress since 2009, also finding roles in Younger and Snatch. Of course, her steamy role as Daphne Bridgerton alongside Rége-Jean Page’s Duke really turned things around for the young British actress, and it's doubtful The Colour Room will be the only thing keeping her busy in the coming years.
Bridgerton has also been renewed for a second season, but Daphne and the Duke’s relationship may not be as prominent in the TV show moving forward since each of Julia Quinn’s books focuses on another Bridgerton sibling. Since their first season, Rége-Jean Page is already fueling Bond rumors and starring alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man for Netflix. It'll be exciting to see what else these two do in Hollywood as the show continues to turn heads.