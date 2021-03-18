news

Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Has Landed Her First Movie Since The Netflix Sensation

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Season One of the Netflix Show

Many of us spent our holidays with the Bridgertons this year, a scandalous Regency-era family who spiced up the social season over on Netflix. The TV series based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels became the streaming service’s biggest original show ever back in January. One of its stars, Rége-Jean Page, has become a verified heartthrob and recently hosted Saturday Night Live, and now Daphne Bridgerton herself, Phoebe Dynevor, has landed her next big gig.

The 25-year-old Bridgerton star has signed on to portray famous English ceramic artist Clarice Cliff alongside Discovery of Witches actor Matthew Goode. The movie, titled The Colour Room, will have Phoebe Dynevor starring in another period piece, but this time, it’ll center on Clarice’s rise to prominence in the 1920s, per Deadline.

Phoebe Dynevor’s role is described as a “vivacious young factory worker” who breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionizes the workplace in the British midlands when she gets risky with her ceramics work. Matthew Goode will play Cliff’s eccentric factory owner, Colley Shorter, who Clarice seeks to impress with her work. The cast also includes The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey, Judy’s Darci Shaw, Rare Beasts’ Kerry Fox and Poldark’s Luke Norris.

David Morrissey will play renowned art designer Fred Ridgeway, who offers Clarice support in her creative work along with the other women in the factory. The Colour Room will follow Phoebe Dynevor as Clarice “fights her way” through to design her Art Deco “bizarre” range in the midst of the Great Depression. The movie will show how Clarice Cliff helped her factory survive and become a famous name in her field.

The Colour Room’s script was written by newcomer Claire Peate – it won the BAFTA Rocliffe writing competition and was performed on stage before being greenlit with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor in the starring role. The movie will reportedly be directed by Claire McCarthy, who previously helmed 2018’s Ophelia, starring Daisy Ridley. The Colour Room will start production in late March and is expected to hit theaters toward the end of 2021.

Prior to Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor has been a TV actress since 2009, also finding roles in Younger and Snatch. Of course, her steamy role as Daphne Bridgerton alongside Rége-Jean Page’s Duke really turned things around for the young British actress, and it's doubtful The Colour Room will be the only thing keeping her busy in the coming years.

Bridgerton has also been renewed for a second season, but Daphne and the Duke’s relationship may not be as prominent in the TV show moving forward since each of Julia Quinn’s books focuses on another Bridgerton sibling. Since their first season, Rége-Jean Page is already fueling Bond rumors and starring alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man for Netflix. It'll be exciting to see what else these two do in Hollywood as the show continues to turn heads.

Up Next

Bridgerton Season 1's Sexiest Scenes, Ranked
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Trick 'R Treat And 12 Other Great Anthology Horror Movies And How To Watch Them news 1h Trick 'R Treat And 12 Other Great Anthology Horror Movies And How To Watch Them Jason Wiese
Zac Efron Is Filming Netflix's Down To Earth Season 2 And There Are Dolphins Involved television 2h Zac Efron Is Filming Netflix's Down To Earth Season 2 And There Are Dolphins Involved Megan Behnke
Spike Lee Has Commented On Delroy Lindo's Oscars Snub After Story Went Viral news 4h Spike Lee Has Commented On Delroy Lindo's Oscars Snub After Story Went Viral Braden Roberts

Trending Movies

Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Batman Mar 4, 2022 The Batman Rating TBD
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 17, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
How Chicago Med's Big Natalie And Crockett Development Could Impact The Entire ED TBD How Chicago Med's Big Natalie And Crockett Development Could Impact The Entire ED Rating TBD
The Masked Singer Just Debuted Grandpa Monster, And I Already Have Questions TBD The Masked Singer Just Debuted Grandpa Monster, And I Already Have Questions Rating TBD
Why 90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Decided To Get Weight-Loss Surgery TBD Why 90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem Decided To Get Weight-Loss Surgery Rating TBD
Sam Heughan Would Make An Excellent James Bond After What We Saw In SAS Red Notice TBD Sam Heughan Would Make An Excellent James Bond After What We Saw In SAS Red Notice Rating TBD
How Supergirl Is Finally Bringing Cat Grant Back In The Final Season TBD How Supergirl Is Finally Bringing Cat Grant Back In The Final Season Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information