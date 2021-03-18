Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Has Landed Her First Movie Since The Netflix Sensation

Bridgerton has also been renewed for a second season, but Daphne and the Duke’s relationship may not be as prominent in the TV show moving forward since each of Julia Quinn’s books focuses on another Bridgerton sibling. Since their first season, Rége-Jean Page is already fueling Bond rumors and starring alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man for Netflix. It'll be exciting to see what else these two do in Hollywood as the show continues to turn heads.