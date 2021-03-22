House Of Gucci: Release Date, Cast And 7 Other Quick Things We Know About The Lady Gaga And Adam Driver Movie

There is a good reason you have been seeing all those pictures of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga decked out in fabulous ‘80s attire in early 2021. That reason is House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime drama about murder of fashion icon Maurizio Gucci by a hitman hired by his ex-wife, Partrizia Reggiani, following the couple’s divorce in the early ‘90s. The movie, which has a cast that also features talented actors like Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Jeremy Irons, will finally be released later in 2021 after years of planning.

So, what is House of Gucci and what do we know about it? Well, we actually know quite a lot about Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated followup to 2018’s A Star Is Born, including the release date, plot, that insane cast, and a brief history lesson on the project’s long journey to theaters. Here are seven quick things we know about Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime movie.