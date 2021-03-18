As Rumors About Jennifer Lopez And A-Rod Swirl, The Internet Has Remembered Ben Affleck

There’s been a few days of drama and confusion surrounding the status of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship. After rumors swirled online, the two are still seemingly engaged at this point, and despite A-Rod himself commenting on the matter a few days ago, that hasn’t stopped the Internet from having a little fun with the rumored news. Specifically, a slew of fans are recalling that time J.Lo was actually engaged to high-profile actor Ben Affleck.
You remember the era of low-rise jeans and celebrity nicknames like Bennifer? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dated from 2002-2004 -- a long time ago in terms of pop culture relevance and well before the nickname J-Rod was ever uttered -- but their connection is certainly one that is well-remembered by their respective fanbases. When the news broke about A-Rod and Lopez, that just spurred some of those fans with long memories to rope in Ben Affleck and the Bennifer nostalgia. But don’t take it from me.
I know at this point some of these tweets about the break-up of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may be a little premature, but it's not like J.Lo breaking up with a major name would be all that surprising. Plus, just think of what a reconnection between the two major celebrities could bring the world...
It likely does not help matters in the least that Ben Affleck recently saw himself dealing with his own high-profile break-up. The Zack Snyder’s Justice League actor was in a relationship with his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas for much of the last year. The two actually just broke things off back in January. Which means that if Ben Affleck is single and if J.Lo is single, the two are both single again at the exact same time.
Or as another star put it:
So, yes, while the whole J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez relationship is still a big murky question mark in terms of whether the two will ever make it down the aisle, we know for sure that Ben Affleck is 100% single at this point. His Ana de Armas cardboard cutout has been thrown out with the trash and everything. And now that they are both single, some people just can’t get one South Park episode out of their minds.
At the end of the day though, let’s please remember that time J-Lo was asked about if she were on a raft in the ocean and could save the lives of her exes P. Diddy and Ben Affleck. Here’s what she said she’d do:
Let's just hope for his sake, J.Lo's still accepting A-Rod into her lifeboat. Of course, we'll be sure to keep you updated if anything definitive on this front breaks. For now, you can catch Ben Affleck next up in Deep Water opposite his ex. Lopez's next movie amusingly is called Marry Me.