Hereditary Vs. Midsommar: Which Is The Better Ari Aster Film?

The Story

Not all horror movies have great storylines, but thankfully, both of Ari Aster’s films have compelling narratives. But which one deals with the occult better?

Hereditary’s Story

An artist, played by Toni Collette, buries her mother, and it all goes downhill from there. We learn that the family might be directly connected to a Satanic cult, and that a certain demon named Paiman wants a body. Preferably male.

Midsommar’s Story

After the death of her family, a young woman, played by Florence Pugh, goes on a vacation with her boyfriend to Sweden to see the Midsummer festival. But it quickly spirals into insane territories and is more a fever dream than anything else. Oh, and there’s a bear in a cage for some reason.

The Story Victor: Hereditary

I love how bizarre Midsommar gradually gets, but Hereditary’s story is much more cohesive, and in that way, much more unsettling.