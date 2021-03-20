When The Knightmare Future Of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Takes Place On The DC Timeline

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: SPOILERS for Zack Snyder’s Justice League are ahead!

Among the most memorable moments from 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was Bruce Wayne dreaming of the Knightmare future, where Earth had been conquered by Darkseid’s forces and Batman is fighting back against a corrupted Superman. While there were no glimpses or even mentions of the Knightmare in the theatrical cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is now available on HBO Max, provides another look at this apocalyptic (or should I say, Apokoliptic) world, and thanks to Zack Snyder himself, we now know when the Knightmare takes place on the DC Extended Universe timeline.