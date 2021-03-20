Sylvester Stallone Reflects On His Iconic Rocky III Fight With Hulk Hogan In Cool Post

As Sylvester Stallone pointed out, posting the photo was a full circle for him. Comparing his younger self to a Rocky III Stallone allowed him to see how much hadn’t changed between the periods (other than age). While celebrating the moment, the actor was also able to give Hulk Hogan credit for providing such a major moment, as the fight between Rocky and Thunderlips was both fun and tense. You must also remember thatt Hogan was just one year away from becoming one of the WWE’s (and wrestling’s) top stars, and the film definitely helped in creating the mythos of Hulk Hogan.