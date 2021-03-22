Resident Evil's Wild Title Explained: What Is Raccoon City?

Hopefully, the upcoming reboot will be a box office success and break the video game adaptation curse. While I loved Paul W. S. Anderson’s contribution to the Resident Evil franchise, I’m ready for a movie that will more closely align to the first couple of video games. All that is to say, it’s starting to look like we are living in a renaissance of video game movie adaptations and I couldn’t be more excited. With Mortal Kombat on the horizon and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hitting theaters later this year, there’s plenty to be excited about, even if we still have a ton of questions about the reboot.