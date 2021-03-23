Godzilla Vs. Kong Director Confirms Spoilers Are Really Coming From Merchandise

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Godzilla vs. Kong. If you do not wish to know key details about the upcoming blockbuster, proceed at your own risk!
While the pandemic continues to be a part of our everyday lives, blockbusters are finally starting to make a comeback – and a massive one is coming at the end of this month. Godzilla vs. Kong, the capstone movie of the MonsterVerse, will be playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max come March 31, and fans are excited to watch the two titans collide. Unfortunately, some surprise aspects of the film have leaked out early via merchandise, but rather than raging against the early reveal, director Adam Wingard seems to be leaning into it.
Godzilla vs. Kong is still nine days away, but Wingard took to his personal Instagram this weekend to highlight one of the new toys from the movie: a plastic Mechagodzilla. With the post, the filmmaker confirms a theory that fans have had for a while now, going back to the release of the first trailer at the start of the year. You can check out his post below:
In an effort towards full disclosure, I have personally seen Godzilla vs. Kong, and therefore am fully aware of how Mechagodzilla factors into the new film – but I am going to allow that much to be a surprise that the blockbuster delivers itself. If you're reading this part of the article you now know for sure that you will get to see a modern update of the metal titan in the 2021 movie, but you'll just have to speculate about how he plays into the part.
For what it's worth, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures haven't done a great job hiding Mechagodzilla from fans who were always going to deeply examine every bit of promotion for Godzilla vs. Kong. Not only is there a brief glimpse at the monster in the first trailer for the upcoming film, but he is very clearly teased in the latest footage released in the run up to the movie:
Mechagodzilla is a fitting inclusion for Godzilla vs. Kong, as he has been a part of the franchise's legacy for decades, and it will be exciting for fans to see him brought to life with a major blockbuster budget. The character was first introduced as the titular antagonist in 1974's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and in addition to getting a direct sequel in 1993 (Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II) the mechanized beast has appeared in multiple other Japanese productions over the years.
As noted, the wait for audiences to see this new Mechagodzilla in action is short, as Godzilla vs. Kong will be stomping its way to theaters and HBO next Wednesday. The film is surely to generate a lot of conversation, to check it out when it launches, and be on the look out for all varieties of takes in the coming days and weeks here on CinemaBlend.