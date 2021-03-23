Seth Rogen Is Teaming With Steven Spielberg For A New Movie, And His Part Is Weird

Not counting the Steven Spielberg voice cameo in Greg Mottola's Paul, this film will mark the first time that Seth Rogen and the director have had a chance to collaborate. Given the role of a fun uncle in the movie, it's easy to imagine that the role will allow Rogen to lean into his comedic skills – but depending on what the tone of the story ends up being audiences can be confident that the actor can deliver on the dramatic front too. While he hasn't had many opportunities in that arena, his turn as Steve Wozniak in Danny Boyle's Steve Jobs is all the proof one needs that he can do serious work, and it would be great if his part in the Spielberg feature gives him a real challenge.

It also needs to be noted that there is a kind of kismet in Seth Rogen starring in a movie made by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, which will be made self-evident by watching the clip below from Knocked Up: