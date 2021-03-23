Rant From Rapper At Disney World About Mask Rules Shows The Parks Are Between A Rock And A Hard Place

For more than a year the world has been trying to navigate a global pandemic as best we know how. Everybody is trying to figure what the best practices are to keep themselves and everybody else safe while, maybe, living life in a vaguely normal way. And, if we're lucky we're still able to find enjoyment from the things we love. For many this means visiting theme parks like Walt Disney World, which are very different places than they once were. There are a host of new rules that people must abide by and it makes the suspension of disbelief that Disney Parks are usually so good at that much more difficult to achieve.