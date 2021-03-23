Black Adam Set Photo Makes Dwayne Johnson’s DC Debut Feel So Real

The original plan for Black Adam in the DCEU was to pit him against the superpowered Billy Batson in Shazam!, but it was later decided the character was worthy of starring in his own movie first. As such, Doctor Sivana was used as Shazam!’s main antagonist instead, and while not confirmed yet, the movie’s mid-credits scene set the stage for Mark Strong’s character allying himself with Mister Mind, who would make quite the nefarious duo for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It remains unclear when Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and Zachary Levi’s Shazam will finally clash, although two years ago, Levi speculated it could happen in Shazam! 3.