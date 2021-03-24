Disney May Have Shifted Black Widow Again But At Least Marvel's Eternals Fans Are Happy

It was a mix of good and bad news yesterday from Marvel Studios. Fearing that movie theaters weren’t 100% ready for blockbuster crowds, the comic book powerhouse moved a few major titles back, including Black Widow and Shang-chi. But at least one patient fanbase saw the release-schedule shuffle as a silver lining, becauseEternals didn’t get bounced off of its November 5 date --shuttling it into 2022 -- meaning that these eager Marvel audiences will still get to see their Celestial heroes on the big screen before year’s end.
And they took to social media to celebrate in some of the funniest ways possible.
Eternals is going to be a massive step in a new direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that’s saying something, because the movies in the MCU already have taken audiences to Asgard, far corners of the galaxies, and back in time thanks to that dazzling green Infinity Stone. But this movie, directed by Oscar frontrunner Chloe Zhao of Nomadland, is going to introduce a full team of heroes who have been on our world for a long time (let’s say an “eternity”) with God-like powers and God-like antagonists.
And man, has this movie been delayed. Like all of the MCU movies, Chloe Zhao’s Eternals has been plagued by release-date delays because of theatrical closings in the face of a global pandemic, but now is holding steady. It didn’t get delayed. And Twitter user SuperSpider2001 posted this classic sports GIF in reply:
By now, Marvel fans have grown accustomed to hearing that the movie you can’t wait to see is getting delayed. Heck, with regards to Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we haven’t seen an ounce of footage, or a still shot of the hero (played by Simu Liu) in costume. And while Marvel Studios pushed back Black Widow and Shang-chi, the MCU is holding steady on Eternals as well as the joint production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, from Marvel and Sony. And fans hit social media to celebrate:
Part of the reason why these films can’t keep getting delayed is that, while Marvel Studios no longer is telling something quite as interconnected as The Infinity Saga, certain movies do set up stories for other MCU films that come after them. Shang-chi and Eternals appear to be standalone movies. But Spider-Man: No Way Home allegedly has connections to March 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Marvel can’t keep kicking this can down the road.
