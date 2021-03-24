Disney May Have Shifted Black Widow Again But At Least Marvel's Eternals Fans Are Happy

Eternals is going to be a massive step in a new direction for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that’s saying something, because the movies in the MCU already have taken audiences to Asgard, far corners of the galaxies, and back in time thanks to that dazzling green Infinity Stone. But this movie, directed by Oscar frontrunner Chloe Zhao of Nomadland, is going to introduce a full team of heroes who have been on our world for a long time (let’s say an “eternity”) with God-like powers and God-like antagonists.