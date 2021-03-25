Sara Gilbert On Sharing Her First Girl Kiss With Drew Barrymore

The kiss between Sara Gilbert and Drew Barrymore was a huge moment, especially for Gilbert. During the late 1980s and early 1990s, Gilbert was a sitcom darling as Darlene Conner on the ABC hit Roseanne. This film was a huge departure from the moody Darlene to innocent and shy Sylvie. The moment truly stood out as the actress was just coming to terms with her sexuality at the time. She kept her orientation private for years until officially coming out as a lesbian in 2010. So, her kiss with Barrymore came at a crucial time in her life.