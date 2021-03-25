features

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Nominated Films Giveaway

We're so excited to announce our next giveaway in partnership with Movies Anywhere:

We're giving away digital codes of the following award-nominated films to redeem through Movies Anywhere! The films are: Soul (Nominated for an Oscar in Animated Feature Film), Promising Young Woman (Nominated 5 times for Oscars in Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role, Directing, Film Editing, and Writing - Original Screenplay), and The Way Back (nominated for Critics Choice Award for Best Actor).

You simply create your free Movies Anywhere account, redeem your code, and start watching. Five winners will each receive a code that includes all 3 movies bundled together. Simply fill out the form below for your chance to be one of those five winners! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on April 25 (aka the day of the 93rd Academy Awards).

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The giveaway ends at 11:59 pm CT on April 25, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

