8 Greatest Fictional Basketball Players Of All Time

Scott Howard - Teen Wolf

There's no "I" in team, but there's certainly no "wolf" either. That didn't stop the Beavers from using one when it was in their favor in Teen Wolf. As the Wolf, Scott is dominant on the court, though there's something to be said for his self-centered playing style. Hey, the NBA has shown us not everyone needs to be a team player to win championships, and to his credit, Scott managed to rally his team like a true team leader without the Wolf to win it all against the Dragons. If that's not a great player, I'm not sure what is.