Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things To Know About The Michael B. Jordan Movie

This makes perfect sense considering Amazon is home to Jack Ryan, the popular series based off the late author’s most famous character. Tom Clancy’s work has been adapted into films like The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and The Sum of All Fears, not to mention the hit Amazon series Jack Ryan. And while all of those titles have focused on the literary giant’s most famous character, Jack Ryan, the upcoming Michael B. Jordan movie, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, will follow a different, yet equally as prolific figure, John Clark.
And as we look toward the movie’s arrival, there’s a lot we already know about it from the Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse release date, its cast, and just how much time and energy has gone into this military thriller that has been in the works for than a quarter-century now. Here are seven things we know about Michael B. Jordan’s portrayal of the legendary soldier-turned-spy before its release…
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Will Be Released On Amazon April 30
We don’t have much time before we see how Navy Seal John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) becomes the iconic John Clark as Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is scheduled to be released on Amazon, Friday, April 30. The film was originally supposed to have a theatrical release through Paramount Pictures, but that all changed in 2020 when Amazon swooped in and purchased the distribution rights to the movie, allowing all of its Amazon Prime subscribers to stream the movie opening day with no additional charge. This makes perfect sense considering Amazon is home to Jack Ryan, the popular series based off Clancy's most famous character.
Michael B. Jordan Plays John Clark In The Origin Story Of One Of Tom Clancy’s Most Famous Characters
As seen in the explosive and fiery trailer, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse will serve as the origin story for the John Clark character. In a previous life, the one-day CIA operative was known as Navy Seal John Kelly, but after a group of Russian soldiers killed his pregnant wife in an attempt to assassinate the movie’s central character, he is reborn and concerned with one thing and one thing only: revenge.
John Clark’s mission of vengeance, however, uncovers a more sinister and global plot, one that if not stopped before it spreads, could result in the United States and Russia entering a a state of total war
The Without Remorse Cast Also Includes Guy Pearce, Jamie Bell And Jodie Turner-Smith
In addition to Michael B. Jordan’s portrayal of John Clark, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse will also see a talented supporting cast that includes Hollywood staples as well as some of the movie industry’s brightest up-and-coming stars. At the top of this list are Jodie Turner-Smith, who will play Navy Seal Karen Greer (possibly the daughter of Jack Ryan’s James Greer), Jamie Bell as CIA officer Robert Ritter, and Guy Pearce as a cabinet member known as Secretary Clay.
Michael B. Jordan Has Already Signed On For A Sequel, Rainbow Six
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse isn’t a one-and-done type situation for Michael B. Jordan as the Creed star has signed on to lead the John Clark film series which includes the followup movie Rainbow Six, per Variety. Rainbow Six, which was turned into a successful video game franchise since its launch in 1998, follows an elite squad helmed by Clark as they try to protect the world from various terrorist threats.
There is no word on when the second John Clark movie will be release or when it will even enter production, but with Amazon’s commitment to Tom Clancy adaptations, expect to hear more about this movie in the months to come.
John Clark Has Been Featured On Screen Before, But Never In His Own Movie
This may be the first time John Clark is leading a movie of his own, but Michael B. Jordan is not the first actor to portray the character in a Tom Clancy adaptation. Prior to Without Remorse, the iconic character that appeared in 17 of the author’s books, showed up as a supporting character in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger and then again in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears, with Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber bringing the Navy Seal-turned-CIA operative to life, respectively. Both actors did a phenomenal job of serving as Jack Ryan’s man in the field, but having John Clark lead the show will be a nice change.
Writer Taylor Sheridan And Director Stefano Sollima Previously Worked Together On Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is co-written by Taylor Sheridan (Will Staples also helped with the story and script) and directed by Stefano Sollima, and serves as a reunion for the pair after previously working together on Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the 2018 followup to Denis Villeneuve’s Oscar-nominated drug war drama set along the U.S.-Mexico border. The pair’s sequel, which saw the return of Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin as two CIA officers, received favorable reviews from critics, including CinemaBlend, who gave it 3.5 out of 5 stars.
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Has Been In Development Since 1994
Without Remorse, a novel that first entered publication in 1993, has been the source of numerous film adaptations over the years, with only the most recent actually taking off. Going back as far as 1994, multiple Hollywood studios have attempted to bring the John Clark origin story to the big screen with everyone from Keanu Reeves to Tom Hardy eyed for the role at various points. There was even a time when there was talk of Kevin Costner’s William Harper being the bridge to connect the John Clark and Jack Ryan franchises.
None of the previous attempts at adapting Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse panned out, but the latest version, the one that arrives on Amazon Friday, April 30, is a real thing and happens to be one of the most anticipated 2021 movies scheduled to land on streaming services and theaters. And who knows, maybe it will end up being one of the best movies on Amazon Prime. We can only hope.