Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things To Know About The Michael B. Jordan Movie

There are few authors who have had more of their books turned into iconic movies more than Tom Clancy. The [late military writer](Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse Will Be Released On Amazon April 30 We don’t have much time before see how Navy Seal John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) becomes the iconic John Clark as Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is scheduled to be released on Amazon, Friday, April 30. The film was originally supposed to have a theatrical release through Paramount Pictures, but that all changed in 2020 when Amazon swooped in and purchased the distribution rights to the movie, allowing all of its Amazon Prime subscribers to stream the movie opening day with no additional charge.

This makes perfect sense considering Amazon is home to Jack Ryan, the popular series based off the late author’s most famous character. Tom Clancy’s work has been adapted into films like The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and The Sum of All Fears, not to mention the hit Amazon series Jack Ryan. And while all of those titles have focused on the literary giant’s most famous character, Jack Ryan, the upcoming Michael B. Jordan movie, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, will follow a different, yet equally as prolific figure, John Clark.

And as we look toward the movie’s arrival, there’s a lot we already know about it from the Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse release date, its cast, and just how much time and energy has gone into this military thriller that has been in the works for than a quarter-century now. Here are seven things we know about Michael B. Jordan’s portrayal of the legendary soldier-turned-spy before its release…