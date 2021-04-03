Movies Like Freaky Friday: 10 Wacky Body Swap Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There’s a certain type of movie genre that has been around for decades, one that always seems to bring the perfect combination of drama, comedy, and looniness, and that genre is the body swap film. There have been plenty of movies like Freaky Friday, but only a few have really stood the test of time – some which are so iconic that it’s hard to forget about them.

Here, we take a look at several decades worth of movies, from '80s classics to some much newer ones, including Freaky Friday and it's twisted reboot, Freaky. Either way, no matter which movie you end up watching, you’re going to enjoy the craziness. Here are some of the best body swap movies you can watch right now.