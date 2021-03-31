Was Kong Always Part Of The Larger Godzilla Plan? The Movie’s Writer Explains

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In 2014, over a decade and a half after his first completely Hollywood-produced appearance failed to impress, Godzilla returned for a second go at American cinematic glory. Fortunately, not only did the Godzilla reboot earn much better critical reception than its 1998 predecessor, it also launched the MonsterVerse franchise, which is about to deliver its fourth entry, Godzilla vs. Kong. However, having Godzilla collide with King Kong wasn’t a plan in motion from Day One.