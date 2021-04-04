How To Watch The Godzilla Movies Streaming

The time has finally come and two of cinema’s most notorious monsters are squaring off in the latest film in Legendary's MonsterVerse. But after (or perhaps before if you have a lot of time on your hands) you watch Godzilla vs. Kong streaming, it wouldn’t be the worst of ideas to go back and watch all of the available Godzilla movies streaming. Going back to the original 1954 Godzilla, dozens of fearsome monster’s greatest moments and battles can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home without the fear of your city getting caught up in the destruction.

Below is a list of all available Godzilla movies, split up into the different eras as well as all of the American releases that started with Roland Emmerich’s divisive 1998 summer blockbuster. There’s a lot to get through, so let’s start wrecking some cities…