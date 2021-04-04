How To Watch The Godzilla Movies Streaming

The time has finally come and two of cinema’s most notorious monsters are squaring off in the latest film in Legendary's MonsterVerse. But after (or perhaps before if you have a lot of time on your hands) you watch Godzilla vs. Kong streaming, it wouldn’t be the worst of ideas to go back and watch all of the available Godzilla movies streaming. Going back to the original 1954 Godzilla, dozens of fearsome monster’s greatest moments and battles can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home without the fear of your city getting caught up in the destruction.
Below is a list of all available Godzilla movies, split up into the different eras as well as all of the American releases that started with Roland Emmerich’s divisive 1998 summer blockbuster. There’s a lot to get through, so let’s start wrecking some cities…
Showa Era (1954-1975)
The first set of Godzilla movies, released between 1954 and 1975, is considered the Showa Era because each of the 15 films hit theaters during the reign of Japanese Emperor Showa, who ruled from 1926 to 1989. Each of the films in this era (as well as those to follow except for the American releases (though they do have rules in place) were produced by Toho. It should be noted that every title except for King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962) are available on various streaming services.
Godzilla (1954)
The terrifying and iconic spectacle that is Godzilla follows the titular kaiju (monster) as he is awoken by an atomic bomb, interrupting a centuries-long sleep beneath the waters outside of Tokyo. The Japanese megalopolis doesn’t stand a chance in this black-and-white monster movie classic.
Stream Godzilla on HBO Max.
Rent Godzilla on Amazon.
Godzilla Raids Again (1955)
Just when the Japanese government and population thought they were safe from Godzilla, the giant monster returns in Godzilla Raids Again. To make matters worse, his longtime foe Anguirus isn’t far behind, setting up a massive fight with Osaka as their personal battleground.
Stream Godzilla Raids Again on HBO Max.
Mothra Vs. Godzilla (1964)
Mothra, the insect-god first introduced several years earlier, returns for battle in 1964’s Mothra vs. Godzilla, which follows the Japanese government as they attempt to side up with the flying kaigu to prevent Godzilla from destroying yet another major metropolitan area.
Stream Mothra vs. Godzilla on HBO Max.
Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster (1964)
The release of Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster sees the first time Godzilla has a more heroic role when he and a few of his former enemies (Mothra included) must team up to protect the planet from the incoming beast, King Ghidorah.
Stream Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster on HBO Max.
Rent Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster on Amazon.
Invasion Of Astro-Monster (1965)
Invasion of Astro-Monster sees the arrival of a race of extraterrestrials called Xiliens, who trick Earth into letting them borrow Godzilla and several other monsters to fight off a mysterious alien threat. With an arsenal of kaiju and evil intent, the Xiliens set out to destroy the planet.
Stream Invasion of Astro-Monster on HBO Max.
Ebirah, Horror Of The Deep (1966)
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (also released as Godzilla versus the Sea Monster) sees the giant beast team up Mothra once again to take on a massive crustacean that has the ability to regenerate broken limbs.
Stream Ebirah, Horror of the Deep on HBO Max.
Son Of Godzilla (1967)
As the title suggests, Son of Godzilla follows the ancient monster as he raises his offspring and teaches him how to use his powers. After a quick lesson in the ways of the kaiju, the father-son duo team up to take on a swarm of giant insects hellbent on destruction.
Stream Son of Godzilla on HBO Max.
Destroy All Monsters (1969)
Destroy All Monsters takes place in the final days of the 20th Century, a time in which world peace has been achieved and all of the world’s monsters have been confined to “Monster Island.” The peace is short-lived, however, when a race of aliens take control of all the kaiju and release them on major cities around the world.
Stream Destroy All Monsters on HBO Max.
All Monsters Attack (1969)
All Monsters Attack follows a bullied schoolboy who visits “Monster Island” in his dreams as a way to escape his miserable and lonely life. During his nightly journeys to the magical dreamworld, he witnesses kaiju, including Godzilla, battling it out. But then the boy has to take what he learns in his dreams to stand up to his bullies and a pair of bank robbers.
Stream All Monsters Attack on The Criterion Channel.
Godzilla Vs. Hedorah (1971)
When an alien life-form lands on earth, begins feeding off the planet’s pollution, and transforms into a giant sea monster, it’s up to Godzilla to save the day in Godzilla vs. Hedorah.
Stream Godzilla vs. Hedorah on HBO Max.
Godzilla Vs. Gigan (1972)
Everyone’s favorite three-headed monster, Ghidrah is back and he’s bringing company with him in Godzilla vs. Gigan. Set at a theme park, Godzilla and friends must take on the returning foe and the massive bird known as Gigan.
Stream Godzilla vs. Gigan on HBO Max.
Godzilla Vs. Megalon (1973)
Did you think the Godzilla franchise couldn’t get any crazier? Well, check out Godzilla vs. Megalon which sees the iconic monster team up with a cyborg to take on a giant cockroach and black chicken sent to destroy the planet.
Stream Godzilla vs. Megalon on HBO Max.
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla (1974)
After seeing Godzilla take on monsters from sea, land, and above, the 1974 title Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla follows the kaiju as he takes on a mechanized version of himself, resulting in a showdown of the ages.
Stream Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla on HBO Max.
Terror Of Mechagodzilla (1975)
In 1975, Terror of Mechagodzilla, which sees the foe from the previous year return, was released, but this time there’s more to the story. In addition to fighting the technologically-advanced version of himself, Godzilla must also batter another alien creature.
Stream Terror of Mechagodzilla on HBO Max.
Heisei Era (1984-1995)
Following a nearly 10-year break, Toho rebooted the Godzilla franchise in 1984 with The Return of Godzilla, which served as a direct sequel to the 1954 original, as part of the Heisei Era, even though the Japanese Emperor’s reign didn’t begin until 1989. Unlike the previous period, a large chunk of the Heisei Godzilla films aren’t currently available streaming.
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Even though Return of Godzilla acted like all the crazy 1970s movies didn’t happen, the 1993 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II went back to the tried and true method of having the kaiju battle his cyborg counterpart once more. But that’s not all, as the showdown also features a returning Rodan, the pterodactyl that Godzilla had crossed paths with before.
Rent Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II on Amazon.
Godzilla Vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994)
Move over Mechagodzilla because our dinosaur-like friend is dealing with the space-version of himself in 1994’s Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla. Say no more.
Stream Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on Crackle.
Rent Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on Amazon.
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (1995)
In Godzilla vs. Destoroyah, the Japanese government has two equally destructive threats on their hands: the meltdown of the nuclear reactor that is Godzilla’s heart and the arrival of a horde of alien monsters.
Rent Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah on Amazon.
Millennium Era (1999-2004)
The third phase of Godzilla movies didn’t go with the name of an emperor but instead with one that better suited the franchise moving into the 21st Century: the Millennium Era. Over the course of five years, Toho released a total of six titles, some of which are the best Godzilla movies.
Godzilla 2000: Millennium (1999)
Just like with the start of the previous era, this one began with a film that meant to be a direct sequel to the 1954 original. Godzilla 2000: Millennium sees the titular monster return from the depths of the ocean to do what he does best once again: destroy! But that’s not all as Godzilla is forced to take on a freaking UFO.
Stream Godzilla 2000: Millennium on IMDbTV.
Rent Godzilla 2000: Millennium on Amazon.
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus (2000)
Godzilla vs. Megaguirus is yet another Toho title that acts like everything after the 1954 original doesn’t exist. This time, Godzilla faces off with his longtime foe Megaguirus once again.
Stream Godzilla vs. Megaguirus on The Roku Channel.
Rent Godzilla vs. Megaguirus on Amazon.
Godzilla, Mothra And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)
The 2001 release Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack picks up with Godzilla after he is possessed by the souls of those who died in World War II and subsequently goes on a rampage. It’s up to three of the monster’s biggest allies and enemies to stop the possessed kaiju before he destroys the planet.
Rent Godzilla, Mothra And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack on Amazon.
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002)
It was only a matter of time before all of Godzilla’s enemies returned to the franchise and 2002 saw the re-introduction of one of his most formidable foes. Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla picks up after scientists create the ultimate weapon to stop Godzilla from destroying Japan, but the cyborg could make things much worse.
Stream Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla on The Roku Channel.
Rent Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla on Amazon.
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. (2003)
Everyone is back in town for one hell of a rager in Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. which sees Godzilla, Mothra, and Mechagodzilla take the streets of the Japanese city in a battle for domination.
Stream Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. on The Roku Channel.
Rent Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. on Amazon.
Godzilla: Final Wars (2004)
Released 50 years after everything got started, Godzilla: Final Wars features the iconic monster taking not only multiple kaiju, but also different versions of himself. This included the American version from 1998’s Godzilla who quickly gets taken out.
Stream Godzilla: Final Wars on Plex.
Rent Godzilla: Final Wars on Amazon.
Reiwa Era (2016-Present)
The current period of Godzilla movies, the Reiwa Era, was retroactively given its name in 2019 when the corresponding era of Japanese governance began. This section of the franchise includes the critically acclaimed yet sometimes forgotten Shin Godzilla and a trio of anime films, which happen to be some of the best movies on Netflix.
Shin Godzilla (2016)
Shin Godzilla serves as a reboot to the franchise and sees the monster that will become Godzilla arrive in Tokyo and quickly begin to evolve based on humanity’s response. That response is told in a satirical manner which at one point includes a hilarious scene in which the government holds a meeting to plan for another meeting while Godzilla kills thousands and causes billions of dollars in destruction.
Rent Shin Godzilla on Amazon.
Godzilla: Planet Of The Monsters (2017)
The anime film Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters picks up thousands of years after humanity abandoned Earth after it was taken over by the giant monster and shows their return to take back the planet and defeat the beast once and for all.
Stream Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters on Netflix.
Godzilla: City On The Edge Of Battle (2018)
Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is a direct followup to the 2017 anime film and shows what happened to those who remained on the planet 20,000 years ago. Oh, and the movie sees the return of Mechagodzilla.
Stream Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle on Netflix.
Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018)
The conclusion of the anime trilogy, Godzilla: The Planet Eater features the three-headed monster Ghidorah whose return threatens to destroy Earth once and for all. Godzilla, playing the hero once again, teams up with humanity to prevent the planet’s ultimate destruction.
Stream Godzilla: The Planet Eater on Netflix.
American Films (1998-Present)
Outside of the Japanese releases, there have been four American-made Godzilla movies over the years, though not all have been well-received by critics or audiences.
Godzilla (1998)
The 1998 Godzilla film had a lot going for it before its release more than 20 years ago. There was the all-star cast, director Roland Emmerich coming off the success of his biggest movie (Independence Day), a massive budget, and a stacked soundtrack. But the movie didn’t perform all too well and the New York City-based movie failed to live up to the hype.
Stream Godzilla on Starz.
Rent Godzilla on Amazon.
Godzilla (2014)
The 2014 Godzilla reboot, while not as groundbreaking as some of the titles that came before, was actually pretty good and helped kick off Legendary’s MonsterVerse. It had a lot of great action, was lauded by critics, and got a ton of people to come out to the theater to see it ahead of that year’s summer blockbuster season.
Stream Godzilla on HBO Max.
Buy Godzilla on Amazon.
Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (2019)
There is a lot that doesn’t work with Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but the 2019 sequel does feature some of the most eye-catching kaiju battles ever captured on film. And sure, the human elements bog down the story, but at least we get to see Godzilla wreck shop like the old days.
Stream Godzilla: King of the Monsters on HBO Max.
Rent Godzilla: King of the Monsters on Amazon.
Godzilla Vs. Kong (2021)
Godzilla vs. Kong, the most recent title in the Legendary MonsterVerse, rewards fans for sticking with the franchise with the showdown between two of the most fearsome monsters in the history of movies. This one doesn’t hold anything back.
Stream Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max.
That is just about every Godzilla movie that is available to stream right now. But if you want even more monster and horror movies, there are quite a few that included in the best movies on Amazon Prime right now.