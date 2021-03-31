This Week In Shifting Movie Release Dates Includes Mortal Kombat, Black Adam And More

That brings us up to date with this week’s movie delays, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t at acknowledge all the changes Disney made to its calendar a little over a week ago. The biggest of the bunch was Black Widow, which is now primed for July 9 and will premiere both in theaters and on Disney+’s Premier Access. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will now hit theaters on September 3, and the other notable delays hailing from the Mouse House include Free Guy coming out on August 13, The King’s Man coming out on December 22, Deep Water coming out on January 14, 2022 and Death on the Nile coming out on February 11, 2022. Whew! Alright, everyone take a moment to catch their breath.