A24's New Movie Zola Has An Amazing Tagline

“Ya’ll wanna hear a story about why me & this bitch here fell out? It’s kind of long but full of suspense.” How’s that for a tagline? That quote is actually pulled from the exact tweet that kicked off the famous twitter thread that inspired the movie. For those of you who didn’t catch the historic thread back in 2015, you can read the entire thing here. Be warned though, it will surely spoil the events of Zola.