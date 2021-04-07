Upcoming Steven Yeun Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Walking Dead And Minari Star

This is a big year for Steven Yeun. The Walking Dead standout has been proving his star power for a while now (even when it was under-appreciated), particularly with acclaimed turns in Burning, Okja, Sorry to Bother You, and Invincible. But in March, Yeun received his first Oscar nomination for his lead role in A24's Minari, which means that the future looks bright for the film-TV actor. While his schedule is a little light (for now, at least), Yeun has some promising titles on the horizon — in live-action and animation.

If you love Steven Yeun, here are the movies and shows that you should look out for, including The Humans, Jordan Peele's latest film, and possibly Invincible Season 2.